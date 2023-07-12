PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR DEDICATION OF RIGHTS-OF-WAY
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider the dedication of a portion of South Main Street right-of-way and the vacation of portions of alleyway at Block 25 of the Town of Buena Vista. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 East Main Street. Members of the Board of Trustees will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend virtually via Zoom or in person. The meeting link can be found on the Town of Buena Vista website at https://buenavistaco.gov/319/Board-of-Trustees.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Town Special Projects Manager, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-0008, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 13 and 20, 2023
