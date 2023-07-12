PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR DEDICATION OF RIGHTS-OF-WAY
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider the dedication of a portion of South Main Street right-of-way and the vacation of portions of alleyway at Block 25 of the Town of Buena Vista. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 East Main Street. The Public can attend in-person, or virtually using Zoom. Zoom meeting information can be found on the Planning & Zoning webpage at https://buenavistaco.gov/2206/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Special Projects Manager, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 6 and 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.