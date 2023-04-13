PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR DEDICATION OF RIGHTS-OF-WAY
This revised notice is a correction of the notice published in the Chaffee County Times on April 6th, 2023. The previously published public notice had the incorrect date and hearing type.
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider the Major Subdivision and dedication of the North Evans Street right-of-way of the Town of Buena Vista. There will not be a public hearing for the approval of seasonal camping in the Highway-Commercial zoning district as previously noticed.
The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. The Board of Trustees will meet at the Community Center at 715 East Main Street. The Public can attend in-person, or virtually using Zoom. Zoom meeting information can be found on the Board of Trustees webpage at https://buenavistaco.gov/319/Board-of-Trustees.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 13, 2023
