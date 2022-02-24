PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A ZONING APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Commissioners will meet in person at the Community Center. The public is encouraged to join the meeting virtually using Zoom, accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85826686080 using Passcode BuenaVista, or by telephone at +1 346 248 7799, using Passcode: 8141638564. The Commission will consider a Zoning application by Stackhaus LLC, Inc. to zone property located at 15750 County Road 306. The proposed zoning is in association with a proposed annexation into Town limits and is proposed to be zoned High-Density Residential (R-3), and is being reviewed per Buena Vista Unified Development Code Section 16.06.6.4. and Section 15-3.a.4. of the Municipal Code.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 24, 2022
