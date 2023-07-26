PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A SPECIAL USE
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Historic Preservation Committee of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, at the Buena Vista Airport, 27960 County Road 319, Unit 2, at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2023, to consider the Local Landmark Nomination for 316 E. Main Street – The Pearl Theater.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Technician, Chase McCutcheon, at 719-581-1025, or at cmccutcheon@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 27, 2023
