PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A SPECIAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit for Small Multifamily Use in the Mixed-Use One (MU-1) zone district for the property located at 124 Mill Street. The applicant is proposing 4 multifamily units along Alsina Street. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center. The Public can attend virtually using Zoom which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9843146157 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode BuenaVista and meeting ID 984 314 6157.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at mdoering@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 27, 2022
