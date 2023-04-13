PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A REVIEW OF A PARTIAL
DEMOLITION PERMIT
This notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held via Zoom before the Historic Preservation Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 4th, 2023. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84638379205 Meeting ID: 846 3837 9205 Passcode: 923915 or by telephone at +1 346-248-7799. The Commission will review a demolition permit application by Center State LLC for the property located at 308 & 310 East Main Street per Buena Vista Municipal Code Section 19-14.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.