PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A PRELIMINARY PLAT REVIEW
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider the Major Subdivision Preliminary Plat and rezoning of 16 lots from R-2 OT to R-3 for the Crossings, located within the Crossman’s Addition subdivision, north of Crossman Avenue. The proposed Preliminary Plat is being reviewed per Code Section 16.6.6.3 of the Municipal Code and seeks to create 92 new residential lots. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. Members of the Board of Trustees will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend virtually via Zoom or in person. The meeting link can be found on the Town of Buena Vista website at https://buenavistaco.gov/319/Board-of-Trustees.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Town Administrator, Lisa Parnell-Rowe, at 719-581-1035, or at lparnellrowe@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 18, 2023
