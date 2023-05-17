PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A PRELIMINARY PLAT AMENDMENT REVIEW
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider an amendment to the Major Subdivision Preliminary Plat approved on May 3rd, 2023 for the Crossings, located within the Crossman’s Addition subdivision, north of Crossman Avenue. The proposed amendment to the Preliminary Plat is being reviewed per Code Section 16.6.6.3. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend virtually via Zoom or in person. The meeting link can be found on the Town of Buena Vista website at https://buenavistaco.gov/2206/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Town Administrator, Lisa Parnell-Rowe, at 719-581-1035, or at lparnellrowe@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 18, 2023
