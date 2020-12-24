PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR
A MAJOR SITE PLAN AND A
PRELIMINARY PLAT
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will not be held in person at the Community Center. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom and can be accessed by using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/94997591795 or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Pin Number 1872210 and meeting ID 949 9759 1795. The Commission will consider a Major Site Plan application by Wayfarer Development, LLC. for a Major Site Plan and a Preliminary Plat for 51 single-family residential lots and 1 multifamily residential lot on 9.18 acres known as The Farm, Phase 2. The proposed Major Site Plan for the 51 single-family lots is being reviewed per Buena Vista Unified Development Code Section 16.06.6.5.1 and the proposed Preliminary Plat is being reviewed per Code Section 16.06.6.6.3.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend by computer or by phone using the information provided above. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark N. Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at bvplanning@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 24, 2020
