NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR 2022 3-MILE PLAN ADOPTION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado to consider the adoption of the updated 2022 3-mile plan. The meeting will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Community Center at 715 E. Main St. The Public can attend in-person, or virtually using Zoom, which can be accessed by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85826686080, or by telephone at 1-346-248-7799, using Passcode BuenaVista and meeting ID 858 2668 6080.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Planning Director, Joseph Teipel, at 719-581-1054, or at jteipel@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 11, 2022
