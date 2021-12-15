PUBLIC NOTICE

Chaffee Combined Court

142 Crestone Avenue

P.O. Box 279

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Carol M. Weaver a/k/a Carol Weaver

Deceased

Tony C. Rossi #45051

Rossi Law, LLC

6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101

Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Phone: (303) 859-4173

Email: Tony@RossiLawLLC.com

Case Number:

2021PR30042

Division  Courtroom

NOTICE OF NON-APPEARANCE HEARING BY PUBLICATION

A hearing on the PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:

Proof of publication will be filed upon completion.

Date: January 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Address:  142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

Dated: November 18, 2021

Tony C. Rossi, Rossi Law, LLC

6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Published in The Chaffee County Times December 2, 9 and 16, 2021

