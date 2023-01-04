PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Estate of:
Robert P Lytle a/k/a Robert Lytle
Deceased
Tony C. Rossi #45051
Rossi Law, LLC
6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Phone: (303) 859-4173
Email: Tony@RossiLawLLC.com
Case Number: 2022PR030052
NOTICE OF NON-APPEARANCE HEARING BY PUBLICATION
A hearing on the PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Proof of publication will be filed upon completion.
Date: February 6, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
Tony C. Rossi, Rossi Law, LLC
6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 22 and 29, 2022 and January 5 and 12, 2023
