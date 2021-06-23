PUBLIC NOTICE

Delta Storage

P.O. Box 1871

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Telephone: 719-395-4089

Requests a Notice of Lien Sale be published on the following listed units

Unit No. 8

Rocky Hart/Rocky Mnt Roofing

P.O. Box 4832

Buena Vista, CO 81211

LIEN SALE WILL BE HELD:

To be announced after July 8, 2021

Published in The Chaffee County Times June 24 and July 1, 2021

