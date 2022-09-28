PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT TO MODIFY WEATHER
Notice is hereby given that North American Weather Consultants, Inc. (“NAWC”), is filing with the Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board an application for a Permit to conduct a weather modification program within the State of Colorado. NAWC shall conduct this program for the St Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservancy District.
The initial Target Area for the five-year Weather Modification Permit is defined as: The St. Vrain Watershed including primary tributaries located at or above 6,500 ft in elevation. The primary focus of this program is to seed the eastern slope of the Rocky Mountains, and besides the St. Vrain Watershed, seeding may occur in Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Park, Jefferson, Douglas, and Teller counties at or above 6,500 ft. Counties that may be affected by seeding operations on the western slope are Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake, Chaffee, and Freemont counties.
Section 36-20-112 CRS requires that this notice be published in counties adjacent to the Target area, this includes the following: Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, El Paso, Elbert, Arapahoe, Denver, Adams, Broomfield and Weld Counties.
The expected duration of operations is November 1st, 2022 through April 15th, 2023 for the first year of operations and November 1st through April 15th for the subsequent four years.
The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase snow pack on the east slope of the Rocky Mountain Range as a mean of increasing spring runoff in designated water networks.
Complete details of the operations are available upon request from: North American Weather Consultants, Inc. 8180 So. Highland Dr., Ste. B-2, Sandy, UT, 84093 or from Andrew Rickert, Colorado Water Conservation Board, 1313 Sherman St. Room 718, Denver, CO 80203.
A public hearing on this application for a permit to conduct this weather modification program will be held on September 30th, beginning at 1:00pm. This meeting is open to the public and can be joined remotely via zoom. Contact Andrew Rickert at andrew.rickert@state.co.us to gain Zoom access information.
NORTH AMERICAN WEATHER CONSULTANTS, INC.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 22 and 29, 2022
