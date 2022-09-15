PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT TO MODIFY WEATHER
Notice is hereby given that North American Weather Consultants, Inc., (“NAWC”), is filing with the Director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board an application for a permit to conduct a weather modification program within the State of Colorado. NAWC shall conduct this program for the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District.
The name of the person who shall be in control of the program is Garrett Cammans, President of North American Weather Consultants, Inc. The Primary Target Area for the five-year Weather Modification Permit is defined as: Upper Gunnison River tributaries and headwaters, located within Gunnison and Saguache Counties, at or above about 7500 feet in elevation.
Article of 36-20-112 requires that this notice be published in counties adjacent to the Target area, this includes the following: Montrose, Delta, Mesa, Pitkin, Chaffee, Fremont, Ouster, Huerfano, Almosa, Rio Grande, Mineral, Hinsdale, Archuleta, La Plata, San Juan and Ouray.
The weather modification program will consist of approximately 15 to 20 ground-based cloud seeding generators. The expected duration of operations is November 1st, 2022 through April 15th, 2023 for the first year of operations and November 1st through April 15th of the subsequent four years.
The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack water content in the Target Area, to benefit runoff into Taylor Park and Blue Mesa Reservoirs and the Colorado River.
Complete details of the operations are available upon request from: North American Weather Consultants, Inc. 8180 So. Highland Dr., Ste. B-2, Sandy, UT, 84093 or from Andrew Rickert, Weather Modification Program Manager, Colorado Water Conservation Board, 1313 Sherman St. Room 718, Denver, CO 80203.
A public hearing on this application for a permit to conduct this weather modification program will be held at the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, 210 West Spencer, Suite B, Gunnison, CO 81230 beginning at 10:00 AM on September 26, 2022. The hearing will be open to the public and can be attended in person or via Zoom. Contact Andrew Rickert at andrew.rickert@state.co.us to gain Zoom access information.
NORTH AMERICAN WEATHER
CONSULTANTS, INC.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 15 and 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.