PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of intent to apply for US EPA Brownfields grant funds and public meeting. Watershed Inc. intends to apply for a United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) Brownfield Cleanup Grant for the McGinnis Gymnasium located in Buena Vista, Colorado. On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm at 113 N Court Street Buena Vista, CO, the directors of Watershed Inc. will present on this topic at the Buena Vista School District Board of Education regular public meeting. Remote participation is available via zoom at
www.shorturl.at/uyCQU [1]
passcode: n31dfB
Or call: (719) 359-4580
Meeting ID: 876 0682 3179
Passcode: 054171
The DRAFT Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives and grant application documents will be available at the public meeting and online beginning October 24th on Watershed Inc's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/watershedinc [2]. All persons are welcome to attend and comment. Comments or questions pertaining to the project and proposed application should be sent to Watershed Inc., c/o Katy Welter, welterkaty@gmail.com by November 3, 2022.
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 20, 2022
