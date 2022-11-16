PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Estate of:
Imogene B Pitney a/k/a Imogene Pitney
Deceased
Case Number:
2021PR30043
NOTICE OF HEARING WITHOUT APPEARANCE BY PUBLICATION
To all interested persons:
A hearing without appearance on the Petition for Final Settlement is set at the following date, time, and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued.
Date of Hearing: December 23, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
Tony C. Rossi, Rossi Law, LLC
6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101,
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 24 and December 1, 2022
