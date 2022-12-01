PUBLIC NOTICE

Chaffee Combined Court

142 Crestone Avenue

P.O. Box 279

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Imogene B Pitney a/k/a Imogene Pitney

Deceased

Case Number:

2021PR30043

NOTICE OF HEARING WITHOUT APPEARANCE BY PUBLICATION

To all interested persons:

A hearing without appearance on the Petition for Final Settlement is set at the following date, time, and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued.

Date of Hearing: December 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m.                        

Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

Tony C. Rossi, Rossi Law, LLC

6215 Corporate Dr, Ste 101,

Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Published in The Chaffee County Times November 17, 24 and December 1, 2022

