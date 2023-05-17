PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado
142 Crestone Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Determination of Heirs or Devisees or Both and of Interests in Property of:
Victor Charles Warner, aka Victor C. Warner, aka Victor Warner;
Jane Elizabeth Warner, aka Jane E. Warner, aka Jane Warner
Deceased
Attorneys for Petitioner
Andy R. Richmond, No. 45927
Richmond Summit Law, LLC
620 Main St., Suite 7, P.O. Box 280
Frisco, CO 80443-0280
Phone Number: (970) 668-0176
Fax Number: (970) 668-3757
Case Number: 2023PR30005
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
To: All Interested Persons
Last Known Address, if any: N/A
A hearing on the Petition For The Determination Of Heirs Or Devisees Or Both, And Of Interests In Property for the determination of ownership of the real property described as follows:
1/16 interest in the SW ¼ of the SE ¼ and the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 31, Township 50 North, Range 9 East of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado as is described in Book 357 at Page 116 of the Chaffee County records, excepting all lots in the Shavano Vista Subdivision (the “Property”).
The Property was previously owned by Victor Warner and Jane Warner. Kathy Warner, an interested person, has filed the Petition. All interested persons must appear and object to the petition on or before the hearing date. All objections to the Petition must be filed in writing with the Court and be served on the Petitioner, and a filing fee must be paid on or before the hearing date and time. The hearing will be limited to objections timely filed and served and that, if no objections are timely filed and served, then the court may enter a decree without a hearing. The hearing will be held at the following time and location or at a later date to which the hearing may be continued:
Date: June 26, 2023
Time: 1:30p
Courtroom or Division: 2
Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
The hearing will take approximately Unknown
Andy Richmond
as attorney for Petitioner Kathy Warner
P.O. Box 280
Frisco, Colorado 80443
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 4, 11 and 18, 202
