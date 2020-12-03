PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Publication: December 3rd, 2020
Colorado Department of Local Affairs
1313 Sherman Street, Room 521,
Denver, CO 80203
303-864-7720
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about December 19, 2020 the Colorado Department of Local Affairs will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on behalf of Chaffee Housing Trust for the release of HOME funds, under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, to undertake the following project:
Project Title: River Ridge
Purpose: New construction of 8 condominium homes on 0.385 acres on a lot in a newly created subdivision in Salida, CO. called River Ridge. The project includes 2 buildings with four units each, two stories, with two units up and two down. Unit sizes will include 2 studios (384 sq.ft.), 4 two-bedroom units (768 sq.ft.), and 2 three-bedroom units (1,152 sq.ft.). The parcel has been deed restricted for inclusionary housing, in which the 8 units of housing shall be built for tenants or buyers qualifying with no more than 80% of average median income within Chaffee County. This complies with the Salida Municipal Code’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, Article XIII Chapter 16. Lot #1 has the addresses of 101-115 River Ridge Lane.
Location: The project is located at roughly 786 Scott Street, Salida CO 81201. The property addresses once constructed will be 101-115 River Ridge Lane, Salida, Colorado 81201.
Estimated Cost: Estimated HUD Funding: $127,000 (HOME), Estimated total project cost: $1,790,500
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. An Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), therefore, is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR). Due to staff working remotely, the ERR will be made available to the public for review electronically via email. Please submit your request to DOLA at bret.hillberry@state.co.us or by phone weekdays 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at 303-864-7730
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. All comments received by December 18, 2020 will be considered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs certifies to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that Bret Hillberry in his capacity as Certifying Officer consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Chaffee Housing Trust to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO THE RELEASE OF FUNDS
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are made on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs; (b) the Colorado Department of Local Affairs has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before the approval of a release of funds by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; or (d) another Federal agency, acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504, has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Katy Burke, CPD Region VIII Director, at CPD_COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact CPD_COVID-19OEE-DEN@hud.gov to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Bret Hillberry, Certifying Officer
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 3, 2020
