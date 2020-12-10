PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
Chaffee County and the City of Salida (Colorado) will make final settlement with American Road Maintenance, Inc. in December, 2020 for work performed on the Taxiway A and Apron Rehabilitation project performed at the Harriett Alexander Field – Salida Airport. Verified statement of claims for labor, materials or supplies furnished on the project may be filed with the Director of Finance on or before the time of final settlement.
Please send claims to dshort@chaffeecounty.org or mail to Chaffee County Administrative Offices, Attn: Finance Director, PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201. Submittal deadline: December 15, 2020.
Published in The Chaffee County Times December 3 and 10, 2020
