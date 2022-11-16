PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
GLENVIEW OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION BOOSTER PUMP STATION
(190201D-Q)
NOTICE is hereby given that on or after December 2, 2022, final settlement will be made with KW CONSTRUCTION AND RESTORATION, P.O. Box 512, Leadville, Colorado, 80461 by the GLENVIEW OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, 102 East Pikes Peak Ave. #200, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, on a contract for labor and materials for a project known as GLENVIEW OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION BOOSTER PUMP STATION, IN CHAFEE COUNTY, COLORADO. Any person, co-partnership, company, association of persons, or corporation who has an unpaid claim against KW CONSTRUCTION AND RESTORATION, or its subcontractors, for labor and materials, may, at any time, up to closing of business the last work day prior to final settlement, that is, by December 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., file a verified statement of the amount due with the RANDLE W. CASE II, PRESIDENT, 102 EAST PIKES PEAK AVE. #200, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80903, email rwcase@crlr.net pursuant to Section 38-26-107, C.R.S., as amended.
Failure on the part of the Claimant to make such verified statement, prior to the final settlement date, on the contract with KW CONSTRUCTION AND RESTORATION, will relieve the GLENVIEW OWNER’S ASSOCIATION from any liability for such Claimant's claim.
PUBLISHED BY THE ORDER OF GLENVIEW OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION
/s/ Randle W. Case II, President
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 3 and 17, 2022
