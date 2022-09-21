PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ELECTION
General Election
Chaffee County, Colorado
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Per Colorado Revised Statute 1-5-205 Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder, Lori Mitchell, announces that the 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Ballots will be mailed to all active voters beginning on October 17, 2022. Mail Ballots: Beginning on October 17, 2022, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder will send a mail ballot packet to every active voter. To be counted, mail ballots must be returned to and in the hands of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, November 8, 2022. Postmarks do not count.
To check your voter status visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov or contact the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 719-530-5604.
REPLACEMENT MAIL BALLOTS: You may obtain a replacement mail ballot by visiting the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida beginning October 17, 2022 or by calling the Elections office at 719-530-5604.
Election office is open M-Th 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Ballots must be RECEIVED at the Chaffee County Elections office or a designated Drop-off/Voter Service and Polling Center by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order for your vote to be counted. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
Postmarks do not count as a received date. If mailing back your ballot, please affix a First Class/Forever stamp.
24-Hour Secure Drop Box locations:
Curbside-County Clerk’s Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
October 17 – November 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Outside the Motor Vehicle Branch Office
112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista
October 17 – November 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs): Register to vote, update your registration, request a new or replacement ballot, drop-off your voted mail ballot, vote on an accessible electronic voting tablet.
Salida VSPC - Scout Hut
210 E Sackett Ave., Salida
Monday, - Friday, October 24th - November 7th 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 5th 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista VSPC - Buena Vista Community Center
715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista
Friday, November 4th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 5th 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Monday, November 7th 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday November 8th 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Poncha Springs VSPC - Chaffee County Fairgrounds
10165 County Road 120, Poncha Springs
Election Day, Tuesday November 8th 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Registering to Vote: If you are not registered to vote in Colorado, and are a citizen of the United States, will have attained the age of 17 years and will be 18 years of age before November 8, 2022. and resided in Colorado for at least 22 days by November 8, 2022 (Election Day), you can register to vote until 7 pm on Election Day. Register to vote online at GoVoteColorado.gov, or visit a polling center.
Contact Information:
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
Lori Mitchell
104 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 699
Salida, CO 81201
Elections Office Direct Line: 719-530-5604
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.