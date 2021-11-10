PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CONTRACTOR'S
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November 2021 at 2:00 p.m., final settlement with:
HASELDEN CONSTRUCTION
6950 South Potomac Street
Centennial, CO 80112
&
DIESSLIN STRUCTURES
7625 West Highway 50
Salida, CO 81201
will be made by Buena Vista School District R-31, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, for and on account of:
BUENA VISTA MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS
559 South Railroad Street
Buena Vista, CO 81211
NEW CONSTRUCTION
and that any person, co-partnership, association or corporation who has an unpaid claim against any of the contractors for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions provender, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractors, or any of their subcontractors, in or about the performance of said work may file at any time up to and including said time of such final settlement on said November 30, 2021, a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim with the Board of Education of said school district at the office of:
Lisa Yates
Superintendent of Schools
Buena Vista School District R-31
113 North Court Street #2027
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Failure on the part of a claimant to file such statements prior to such final settlement will relieve said school district from all and any liability for such claimant's claim.
BUENA VISTA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. R-31
COUNTY OF CHAFFEE
STATE OF COLORADO
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 11 and 18, 2021
