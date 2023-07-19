PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CONTRACTOR’S SETTLEMENT/FINAL PAYMENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, hereinafter the “Town,” shall make final settlement for the work contracted to be done on the project known as the Buena Vista Police Station located at 28362 County Road 317, Buena Vista, CO 81211 hereinafter the “Project,” to MW Golden Constructors, hereinafter the “Contractor,” on or about July 31st, 2023. Any person, co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender, or other supplies used or consumed by the Contractor or its subcontractors in or about the performance of the Project contracted to be done or that supplies rental machinery, tools, or equipment to the extent used in the prosecution of the Project, whose claim therefor has not been paid by the Contractor or its subcontractors shall file with the Town written verified notice of such claims at any time up to and including the time of final settlement first stated above or forever waive any and all claims, without limitation, pursuant to C.R.S. § 38-26-107, as amended, against the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado and the Project. All claims must be addressed as follows: ATTN: Joseph Teipel, Town of Buena Vista, PO Box 2002, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 13 and 20, 2023
