PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL FOR THE Chaffee County Fire Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Designated Election Official of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County, Colorado, that at the close of business on February 28, 2023 there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2, 2023, is hereby cancelled.

The following candidates are declared elected:

Kurt Miller Four Year Term

Stuart Langrehr Four Year Term

Gregg Grant Four Year Term

By: /s/ Isabelle Glidden

Designated Election Official

Published on: April 6, 2023

Published in: Chaffee County Times and Mountain Mail

Posted: District’s polling place(s) Designated Election Official’s office County Clerk and Recorder’s office

Filed: Division of Local Government

Published in The Chaffee County Times April 13, 2023

