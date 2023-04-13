PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL FOR THE Chaffee County Fire Protection District
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Designated Election Official of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County, Colorado, that at the close of business on February 28, 2023 there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2, 2023, is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Kurt Miller Four Year Term
Stuart Langrehr Four Year Term
Gregg Grant Four Year Term
By: /s/ Isabelle Glidden
Designated Election Official
Published on: April 6, 2023
Published in: Chaffee County Times and Mountain Mail
Posted: District’s polling place(s) Designated Election Official’s office County Clerk and Recorder’s office
Filed: Division of Local Government
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.