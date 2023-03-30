PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
and
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Buena Vista Sanitation District, Chaffee County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2nd, 2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Judy Nyberg 4 until May, 2027
Brian D. McGill 4 until May, 2027
Scott E. Pelino 4 until May, 2027
/s/ Tara Marie Espinoza
_______________________
Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District: Tara Espinoza
Telephone Number of the District:
719-395-8095
Address of the District: 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, CO 81211
District Facsimile Number: 719-395-5859
District Email:
tara@buenavistasanitationdistrict.com
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 30, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.