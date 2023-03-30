PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

and

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Buena Vista Sanitation District,  Chaffee County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2nd, 2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.        

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Judy Nyberg 4 until May, 2027

Brian D. McGill 4 until May, 2027

Scott E. Pelino 4 until May, 2027

/s/ Tara Marie Espinoza

_______________________

Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District: Tara Espinoza

Telephone Number of the District:

719-395-8095

Address of the District: 26200 County Road 301, Buena Vista, CO 81211                            

District Facsimile Number: 719-395-5859

District Email:

tara@buenavistasanitationdistrict.com

Published in The Chaffee County Times March 30, 2023

