PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
and
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Buena Vista Sanitation District, Chaffee County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 3, 2022 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Janet Johnson, 3-year term until May, 2025
Justin Cunningham, 3-year term until May, 2025
Brian McGill, 1-year term until May, 2023
Robert Kilborn, 1-year term until May, 2023
District Designated Election Official (DEO): Amanda Nye, amanda@buenavistasanitationdistrict.com, 719-395-8095, PO Box 3069, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 10, 2022
