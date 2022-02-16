PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Cancelation of
Buena Vista Municipal Election
The Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed by the Board of Trustees per adoption of Resolution No. 12, Series 2022, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-10-50 to cancel the Buena Vista Municipal Election scheduled for April 5, 2022. There being an equal number of candidates and vacancies for Mayor and Trustees and there being no ballot issues to be decided at said election. The following candidates are declared elected to the Buena Vista Board of Trustees.
The following individuals shall each serve a four-year term and will be sworn in on April 26, 2022.
Mayor: Libby Fay
Trustees: Mark Jenkins, Gina Lucrezi, and Cindie Swisher
The following individual shall serve a 2-year term of office that will expire in 2024, filling the Trustee vacancy created in 2021.
Trustee: Sue Cobb
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 17, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.