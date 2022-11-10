Public Notice
Notice of Budget
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors for the ensuing year of 2023. A copy of the proposed budget is on file at the Buena Vista Sanitation District plant office at 26200 County Road 301, by appointment only, call 719-395-8095. The proposed budget will be considered at a meeting of the Buena Vista Sanitation District Board of Directors meeting to be held on November 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the plant office.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.