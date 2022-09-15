PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Budget
The Northern Chaffee County Library District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget during its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting on the 27th day of September, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. Any interested elector within the District may inspect the proposed budget on file at the Buena Vista Public Library and may file any objections to the proposed budget at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget by the Board of Trustees.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 15 and 22, 2022
