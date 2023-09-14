PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Tavern Liquor License to be issued to The Collegiate LLC dba Main Street Tavern located at 308 and 310 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, Colorado, owners Siana Mayer, Allyson Ertel, Lori May, and Julia May.
The Board of Trustee meetings are held at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, and are open to the public. Staff and the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting virtually. To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Hearings virtually, you must connect to the video conference. Access information can be found on the Trustee meeting agendas, posted on the Town website www.buenavistaco.gov the Friday afternoon before the Tuesday evening meeting. If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting, contact Town Clerk Paula Barnett at 719-581-1017 or bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR: Tavern
DATE OF APPLICATION: August 8, 2023
DATE OF HEARING: September 26, 2023
APPLICANT:
The Collegiate LLC dba Main Street Tavern
Owners:
Siana Mayer, 30485 National Forest Drive, Buena Vista
Allyson Ertel, 335 Nuthatch Drive, Alma
Lori May, 30485 National Forest Drive, Buena Vista
Julia May, 30485 National Forest Drive, Buena Vista
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Title 44, Section 44-3-311 of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and also posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday, September 11, 2023.
Published in The Chaffee County Times September 14, 2023
