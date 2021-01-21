PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE: Chaffee County Ordinance 2021-01 was duly and unanimously adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County at a special/regular meeting, properly noticed and held on January 5, 2021, following introduction and reading of the proposed ordinance on December 8, 2020 and publication of the proposed ordinance on December 22nd , 2020 in the Mountain Mail and on December 24, 2020 in the Chaffee County Times. The Title of Chaffee County Ordinance 2021-01 is as follows:
TITLE: AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2021 THE BAN ON THE SUBMISSION, ACCEPTANCE OR PROCESSING OF APPLICATIONS AND THE LICENSING, PERMITTING OR OPERATION OF ANY RETAIL MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENT AS DEFINED BY THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION, ARTICLE XVIII, SECTION 16 IN UNINCORPORATED PORTIONS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY (EXCEPT APPLICATIONS AND LICENSES WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN EXISTING MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENTS), INCLUDING THE USE OF LAND FOR SUCH PURPOSE OR PURPOSES.
The Ordinance was adopted as initially published.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 21, 2021
