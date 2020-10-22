PUBLIC NOTICE
Northern Chaffee County Library District Board Vacancy
The Northern Chaffee County Library District (Buena Vista Public Library) announces an opening on its Board of Trustees beginning January 1, 2021. Library Trustees serve a three-year term and are eligible for a second term. The Library Board meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of odd months at 5:00 p.m. We seek a civic-minded leader to guide the policy, decision-making, and development of one of the community’s greatest assets. Letters of applications may be directed to Board President, PO Box 2019, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or to trustees@buenavistalibrary.org. Letters must be received on or prior to November 5, 2020. A candidate should become familiar with the by-laws, policies and strategic plan of the library. A role description may be found at www.buenavistalibrary.org. Please contact Board President Holly Blitstein at trustees@buenavistalibrary.org or Library Director Cecilia LaFrance at 719-395-8700, clafrance@buenavistalibrary.org for additional information.
Northern Chaffee County Library District Board of Trustees
Holly Blitstein, President
Sarah Kinsfather, Secretary
Dorothy Miller, Treasurer
Burke Kaiser, Trustee
Kathy Keidel, Trustee
Published in The Chaffee County Times October 22 and 29, 2020
