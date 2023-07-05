PUBLIC NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING VOLUNTARY SUMMER WATER USAGE
DROUGHT HAS BECOME THE NEW ‘NORMAL’ FOR WESTERN STATES, AND THE TOWN ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO USE WATER EFFICIENTLY.
We ask that you abide by the following outside watering schedule:
Odd number addresses:
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Even number addresses:
Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Please do not water on Monday
LIMIT WATERING TIMES TO
BETWEEN 6PM TO 10AM
During this period, it is generally cooler, less windy, and the humidity is higher, so evaporation losses are less. Water pressure may also be higher at this time providing a more even spray distribution pattern. Irrigating between 9PM and 6AM also overlaps with the turf’s natural dew period. Most diseases of turf occur when grass blades are wet for longer than 14 consecutive hours.
Please contact Public Works at 719-395-6898 if you have any questions or need help.
MAKE EVERY DROP COUNT!!
As we enter irrigation season, here are a few key tips to make the most of this vital resource:
• Aerate your lawn to reduce soil compaction and allow for water to move into the root zone
• Adjust your sprinklers for max efficiency
• Check systems for leaks
• Add mulch around plants and trees
• Install soil moisture and water sensors
• Water at night when evaporation levels are low
• Turn sprinklers off when raining or during high wind conditions
Thank you for your help in conserving one of our most valuable resources!
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 6, 2023
