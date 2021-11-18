PUBLIC NOTICE
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: City of Salida; County of Chaffee; Towns of Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, CO.
On January 1, 2022, NBC Sports Network, channels 96, 146, 646 on Spectrum Select, Stream News Sports & More, Spectrum Lifestyle and Business Entertainment, Premier, Sports TV, Digital Basic, will cease providing programming on your Spectrum channel lineup. To view additional sports programming, check your Spectrum TV Guide for channel location and programming details.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visitSpectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 18, 2021
