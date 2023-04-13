PUBLIC NOTICE
COMBINED NOTICE - PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE SALE NO. 23-0332
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 18, 2023, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Chaffee records.
Original Grantor(s) Clint Engelking
Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR PRIMARY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE AUTHORITY
Date of Deed of Trust December 28, 2020
County of Recording Chaffee
Recording Date of Deed of Trust December 28, 2020
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 465957
Original Principal Amount $252,345.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $195,661.87
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: Failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
LOT 1, HIGH COUNTRY VILLAGE MAJOR SUBDIVISION PLANNED DEVELOPMENT ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020 AS RECEPTION NO. 464233, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO.
APN #: 327122300120
Also known by street and number as: 27436 County Road 313, #1, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 05/17/2023, at Office of Public Trustee, 104 Crestone Avenue, Room 105, Salida, CO 81201, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)' heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys' fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/23/2023
Last Publication 4/20/2023
Name of Publication Chaffee County Times
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 01/18/2023
Dee Dee Copper, Public Trustee in and for the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Dee Dee Copper
Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
N. April Winecki #34861
Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian, Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (720) 590-4114
Attorney File # 22-026527
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
