PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee Housing Authority
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
The Chaffee Housing Authority is seeking qualified candidates to provide Owners Representative Services for the construction of a seventeen-unit, mixed use project comprised of four buildings, located at the southwest corner of West 3rd Street and Colorado Highway 291 in Salida, Colorado.
Information regarding this RFP can be found on the Chaffee County website at http://ChaffeeCounty.org/Public-Notices.
Complete responses must be received no later than 5:00pm on February 14, 2022.
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 3, 2022
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State Of Colorado
Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S., the personal property of Shantel Hogan Worell, P.O. Box 1697, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Our lien will be enforced at A+ Delta Storage
852 N. US HWY 24, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Unit Nos. 19 and 33
Unit’s contents: Misc. Personal and Household items.
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of on a date to be announced after February 17th, 2022.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 3 and 10, 2022
