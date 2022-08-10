PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee Housing Authority
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
RFP/RFQ: Chaffee Housing Authority- Construction Manager/General Contractor for Jane's Place
Chaffee Housing Authority (“CHA” or “Authority”) seeks to retain a Construction Manager /
General Contractor (CM/GC) for mixed use, multifamily development including seventeen
units in 4 buildings including sitework and amenities located in Salida, Colorado. The
purpose of this Request for Proposal (RFP) is to obtain relevant information, credentials,
qualifications, experience, proposed project approach, and fee proposal from interested
firms to allow the Authority to select a CM/GC for the project.
Timeline:
August 1, 2022 RFP Issued
August 8, 2022 Mandatory Site Visit, 9am MST
August 19, 2022 Clarifications Deadline, 3pm MST
August 22, 2022 Authority close on deed transfer
August 24, 2022 Addenda Issued (if needed)
September 9, 2022 RFP Submittal Deadline, 3pm MST
September 15, 2022 Shortlist Interviews (9am-4pm, tentative)
Information regarding this RFP can be found on the Chaffee County website at http://ChaffeeCounty.org/Public-Notices.
Submittal Requirements: One (1) electronic copy of your proposal by September 9, 2022 by 3:00 pm to Bidnet Direct and:
Becky Gray/ bgray@chaffeecounty.org
Todd Goulding/ tgoulding@gda-co.com
All communication regarding this RFP shall be in written form directed to: Todd Goulding/ tgoulding@gda-co.com
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.