PUBLIC NOTICE
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE OF ELECTION
POLLING PLACE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the electors of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District of Chaffee County, Colorado
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:
Chaffee County Fire Station #1
499 Antero Circle
Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Town of Poncha Town Hall
330 Burnett Avenue,
Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242
At the election, the eligible electors of the District shall vote to fill vacant director positions for the Board of Directors for the following terms of office:
The names of persons nominated as Director for a three-year term are:
Scott Leonard
Kurt Miller
Tom Navarette
The names of persons nominated as Director for a one-year term are:
Stuart Langrehr
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from Kurt Schlegel, Assistant Designated Election Official of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District at 499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Colorado until the close of business on Tuesday - April 26, 2022, or via email to kurt@specialdistrictsolutions.com
By: /s/ Kira Jones
Designated Election Official
Chaffee County Fire Protection District
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.