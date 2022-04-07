PUBLIC NOTICE

CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POLLING PLACE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the electors of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District of Chaffee County, Colorado

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 3rd day of May, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.  The Board of Directors of the District have designated the following polling places:

Chaffee County Fire Station #1

499 Antero Circle

Buena Vista, Colorado 81211

Town of Poncha Town Hall

330 Burnett Avenue,

Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242

At the election, the eligible electors of the District shall vote to fill vacant director positions for the Board of Directors for the following terms of office:

The names of persons nominated as Director for a three-year term are:                                                                                                                                         

Scott Leonard

Kurt Miller

Tom Navarette

The names of persons nominated as Director for a one-year term are:

Stuart Langrehr

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for and return of absentee voter ballots may be filed with, and replacement ballots may be received from Kurt Schlegel, Assistant Designated Election Official of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District at 499 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Colorado until the close of business on Tuesday - April 26, 2022, or via email to kurt@specialdistrictsolutions.com

By: /s/ Kira Jones

Designated Election Official

Chaffee County Fire Protection District

Published in The Chaffee County Times April 7, 2022

