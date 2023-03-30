PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from people desiring to serve as members on the Chaffee County Board of Review. Applicants must have permanently and continuously resided in the county for one year preceding the date of their appointment and shall hold no other elected office of Chaffee County. While there are no specific requirements other than residency, applicants should be able to demonstrate knowledge of the building code and the general purpose and intent, along with appropriate principles, standards, rules, conditions, and safeguards in the building code. Specifically, the Board is seeking someone with a background in plumbing to help balance the Board. One position is to be filled at this time for a term expiring January 31, 2024 with the potential for reappointment.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday April 27, 2023 or until a qualified applicant is selected. Letters of interest should be submitted to attn: Brandy Coscarella, in the Commissioners’ Office located at 104 Crestone Avenue, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 530-5561.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 30, 2023
