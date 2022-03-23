Public Notice
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Chaffee County Administration Addition
The objective of this RFP is to construct a 3 story, 19,890 sq ft office building. Compromising of a sheriff office, District Attorney’s offices, and a Board of Commissioner’s Meeting room.
All associated documents are available on www.bidnetdirect.com – Admin Bldg- Chaffee County Administration Addition RFP.
Deadline: April 25, 2022
If you have any questions regarding this project, please contact the Gary Greiner at 719.530.5574 or email ggreiner@chaffeecounty.org
Submissions will be reviewed by representatives of Chaffee County. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory negotiation and execution of a contract by the County and the Responding firm.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.