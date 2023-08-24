PUBLIC NOTICE
Call for Nominations for School Directors
Buena Vista School District R-31
Chaffee County, Colorado
The Buena Vista School District in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
At this election five directors will be elected representing the following director districts 1 (1 seat), 3 (1 seat), 4 (1 seat), At Large (1 seat) for a term of office of four years, and At Large (1 seat) for a term of office of two years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election.
Nomination petitions may be obtained at 113 North Court Street, Colorado, Buena Vista 81211. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8.00am-4:30pm.
Completed petitions shall be submitted to Hannah Jayne no later than 1:30pm on September 1, 2023.
Note: This call for nominations is to be published not more than 90 days (August 9, 2023) nor less than 75 days (August 24, 2023) before the election. Colo. Rev. Stat. § 22-31-107(1.5).
Published in The Chaffee County Times August 17 and 24, 2023
