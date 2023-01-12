PUBLIC NOTICE
OF APPLICATION FOR FRANCHISE BY
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-32-102, that Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., intends to apply to the Town of Buena Vista for the passage of an ordinance granting Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., a franchise to furnish, sell and distribute electricity to the Town and to all residents of the Town at the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista to be held on January 24, 2023, at the Community Center, 715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
A general description of the rights and privileges to be applied for is as follows:
For a term of 15 years, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., will have a non-exclusive right to acquire, construct, install, locate, maintain, operate and extend into, within and through the Town all facilities reasonably necessary to furnish, sell and distribute electricity within and through the Town and a non-exclusive right to make reasonable use of the streets and other public rights-of-way and public easements as may be necessary to carry out the terms of the franchise. The rights will extend to all areas of the Town as it is now constituted and to additional areas as the Town may increase in size by annexation or otherwise. In exchange for this right, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc., shall pay the Town of an escalating fee of 2-3 % of all revenue received monthly from the sale of electric power within the Town. The new franchise would repeal and replace Ordinance 4-1997, codified as Chapter 5, Article II, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 5, 12 and 19, 2023
