PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
142 Crestone Avenue
P.O. Box 279
Salida, CO 81201
Plaintiffs:
STEVEN A. SEARLES and BRITT E. SEARLES
Defendants:
KENNETH BACKSTRAND; KRUEGER FAMILY TRUST; MONARCH RESORT CORPORATION A/K/A MONARCH SKI CORPORATION; LESLIE A. JONES; C. ROBERT NICOLLS; SKI MONARCH, LLC; UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; SEVENTH ELECT CHURCH OF ISRAEL; MONARCH RECREATION CORPORATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Attorneys for Plaintiffs:
Erin Hunter
Jordan Vogel
Timberline Partners LLC
PO Box 625
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Phone Number: (970) 455-4656
E-mail: erin@timberlinelaw.com,
Attorney Reg. No. 32180, 53986
Case No.: 2021CV30026
Div.: 2
AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you. Service of the Summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet title in and to the real property located in Chaffee County, Colorado, described legally as follows:
Lots No. 9 thru 13, Block 9 to the south of U.S. Highway 50.
The east 20 feet of Lot No. 25 and Lots No. 26 thru 32, Block 12.
Together With a portion of vacated Main Street north of Lots No. 21 thru 32, Block 12.
Together With the east-west alley south of east 20 feet of Lot No. 25 and Lots No. 26 thru 32, Block 12.
Together With the north-south alley between Lot No. 10 and Lot No. 11, Block 9 and the north-south alley between Lot No. 30 and Lot No. 31, Block 12,
TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO a sixteen foot (16’) wide non-exclusive access and utility easement across a portion of a vacated alley, Lots Nos. 31 and 32, Block No. 12, a portion of vacated Main Street and a portion of Lot No. 8, Block No. 9, all in the Townsite of Garfield, Chaffee County, Colorado, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the west line of Lot No. 8, Block No. 9, from whence the intersection of the west line of said Lot No. 8 and the south right-of-way line of U.S. Highway 50 bears North 21°27’42” East a distance of 59.32 feet;
thence continuing around the herein described easement, South 68°32’18” East a distance of 10.00 feet;
thence South 21°27’42” West a distance of 15.40 feet;
thence South 49°05’35” West a distance of 111.46 feet to a point on the north line of a 24 food wide non-exclusive access and utility easement;
thence South 88°05’15” West along the north line of said 24 foot wide non-exclusive access and utility easement a distance of 25.43 feet;
thence North 49°05’35” East a distance of 140.23 feet to the point of beginning.
SUBJECT TO a 24 foot wide Non-Exclusive Access and Utility Easement across a portion of a vacated east-west alley, a portion of a vacated north-south alley, Lot No. 31, Lot No. 32 and a portion of vacated Main Street all in Block 12, the centerline of said easement being described as follows;
Commencing at the northeast corner of Lot No. 9, Block 12;
Thence North 21°27’47” East a distance of 34.84 feet to the Point of Beginning on the east line of Lot No. 32;
Thence South 88°05’15” West along the centerline of the 24 foot wide Non-Exclusive Access and Utility Easement a distance of 87.93 feet to a point on the south line of a vacated alley and the south boundary of the herein described parcel.
also known as Chaffee County Parcel No. 368734112224.
Dated: September 23, 2021.
TIMBERLINE PARTNERS LLC
By: /s/ Erin Hunter
Erin Hunter (No. 32180)
Published in The Chaffee County Times November 11, 18, 25 and December 2 and 9, 2021
