PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR
BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT
§ 1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2) C.R.S.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Buena Vista Sanitation District of Chaffee County, CO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The election is being conducted as an independent mail ballot election. At that time, two (2) Directors will be elected to serve a three-year term, and two (2) Directors will be elected to serve a one-year term.
Eligible electors of the Buena Vista Sanitation District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form from the District website www.buenavistasanitationdistrictcom. The Designated Election Official (DEO) for the District is Amanda Nye, amanda@buenavistasanitationdistrict com 719-395-8095.
Self-Nomination and Acceptance Forms must be filed with the DEO for the District at the above email address not less than sixty-seven (67) days prior to the election (Friday, February 25th, 2022 close of business).
An Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In-Candidate Form must be submitted to the DEO for the District at the above email address not less than sixty-four days prior to the election (Tuesday, Friday April 26th, 2022 close of business).
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Application For and Return of Absentee Voter's Ballot Forms are available at the District website and may be filed with the DEO for the District at the above email address until the close of business on the Friday immediately preceding the election (Friday, April 29th, 2022).
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 17, 2022
