The United Way of Pueblo County and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program, a statewide grant program for small, community-based nonprofit organizations.
United Way of Pueblo County, collectively with DOLA, seeks applicants with annual budgets between $150,000 and $2 million that were affected by the COVID-19 infrastructure aftermath. The grant offers funding toward capacity-building that can include activities such as strategic planning, professional development for board and staff, technology, etc. A total of $33,100,000 in grants will be awarded statewide - with selected organizations awarded up to $100,000.
Nonprofits in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Pueblo and Huerfano counties are encouraged to apply through their local Regional Access Partner, United Way of Pueblo County. More information can be found here: https://www.pueblounitedway.org/
The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant was created after the Colorado House Bill 22-1356 was signed into law on June 3, 2022, to help underrepresented communities with limited access to state and federal funding and those impacted and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis on infrastructure and capacity building will help small nonprofits build critical staff and boards, while providing funds to proactively invest in the organization’s makeup. The grant is designed for nonprofits in underserved and under resourced communities that need more foundational help.
The application opened on July 5, 2023 and closes on August 31, 2023.
