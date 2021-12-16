The Buena Vista school district will add an electric school bus to its daily route schedule in 2022 at no cost to the school district.
Acquisition of the bus is thanks to a successful grant application by the district and a significant financial contribution and commitment to provide technical support from Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
“This partnership with SDCEA is a tremendous way to help modernize the district’s bus fleet. The bus will also promote education about emerging technologies and bring environmental and health benefits to students, as well as to our community,” BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates said.
The Buena Vista school board unanimously decided to enter the partnership at their Oct. 11 meeting.
The district received a grant for $353,000 through the Regional Air Quality Council’s Alt Fuels Colorado program.
SDCEA will contribute $100,000 to cover the remaining costs of the bus, charging station, and electrical infrastructure.
The bus will be the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) installation in SDCEA’s service territory. An electric vehicle V2G installation allows for energy to flow either to the vehicle being charged, or back to the grid during periods when the vehicle is not going to be driven.
“The bus brings an important opportunity to learn not only about the performance of an electric bus in our mountain valley, but also a chance to learn if this technology could help SDCEA going forward in leveraging large-scale batteries for power management in the future,” SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson said. “We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the district on this project.”
