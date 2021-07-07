Zaila Smith took first in the women’s and second overall in the Independence Day Freedom 5k with a time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds.
The event drew 154 participants, making it the second-largest competitor pool in the race’s history, according to organizer and Buena Vista High School cross country coach Julia Fuller.
Smith, who will be a junior at BVHS this fall, took the sort of time catching her breath and wits after the race that evidences a all-out effort.
Smith just finished her sophomore year running the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4X800 relay for Demons track team.
“We’re hoping for a state title in the fall,” she said when asked about the upcoming cross country season.
A breakout performance last fall helped Smith lead the team to the 2A cross country state title, her recent win in the 2-mile at the state track and field championships set up this summer fun-run win.
Oskar Knowlton, who will join the BVHS boys cross country team this fall, came in fifth in men’s and ninth overall in the Freedom 5k with a time of 22:21.
Fuller said she thought it was his first 5k race. She said she’s looking forward to a strong team in the fall.
“I think we’re just excited to kick it off. It was an interesting season last year, so we’re just excited to be somewhat back to normal,” Fuller said. “We’ve felt the community support both through this race and through last season as well. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”
